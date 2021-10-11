KCLR Live: Calls for surrogacy legislation in Ireland

Annette Hickey, a family law solicitor at Poe Kiely Hogan Lanigan Solicitors, talks about the call to publish legislation to regulate surrogacy.

Westlife’s Mark Feehily has joined the voices of those campaigning for the introduction of surrogacy legislation in Ireland.

The singer, whose child was born to a surrogate in the United States, has chosen to speak publicly on the issue for the first time.

Like other parents in this country, Mr Feehily is calling the Government to publish legislation to regulate surrogacy.

He said: “The biggest part for me is that I’m a dad and this directly affects my child and my family and so of course that’s the main reason, but also it’s an opportunity that I can’t let pass, to contribute in some small way to help in something very important.