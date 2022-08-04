KCLR LIVE: Celebrating the First Day of Kilkenny Arts Festival at Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, the KCLR Live Team was out and about at Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel on the first day of Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Olga Barry, Director of Kilkenny Arts Festival, gives us a run down of the festival.

Kilkenny Mayor David Fitzgerald talks to us about Kilkenny’s festivities, activities and tourism overall.

Anthony Smith, Manager at Kilkenny Rivercourt Hotel, chats with us about the hotel and tourism in Kilkenny.

We hear from Aidan Gleeson about E-Movement, a small family run business who provide Segway tours, Segways for schools, corporate groups and more.

Singer Songwriter Ali Comerford performs her original song “”

Shane O’Keefe and Cian McGarrigle chats to us about Kilkenny’s first ever Comedy Club.

Tom Duggan and Gabriel Wall tells us about the Southeast Woodturners who have been exhibiting at the Arts Festival every year since 1991 in Ormonde College.

Eszter Nemethi and Niamh Moroney tells us about “Speak Like No One in Particular” that they will perform this week.

Hydrobikes are the most exciting new water adventure experience in Ireland to “Explore The Nore like Never Before!” Jason Morrissey joins us to tell us all about it.