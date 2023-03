Shark Hanlon talks to us about praying for the rain to stop in time for the Cheltenham Gold Cup. His heroic horse, Hewick, will be a contender this Friday all going well. Detail Menswear has suited and booted jockeys, trainers and punters for the big event – we talk to Philip McDonald. Tony Mullins talks to Brendan Hennessy about Princess Zoe, a cracking young horse that will attempt hurdles after her success on the flat.