Micheál Cunningham talks to KCLR Live about his family’s campaign to keep killers behind bars.

Micheál and his wife, Paidi, are part of the SAVE (Sentencing and Victims Equality) group who demonstrated in Dublin yesterday.

His daughter, Ciara Campbell, was brutally murdered by Gordon Molloy in Carlow in 2007.

Micheál explained to Eimear Ní Bhraonáin how the campaign is gaining support as Molloy was refused a second “day out” …