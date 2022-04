St Brigid’s College is amalgamating with CBS Callan to form Colaiste Abhainn Rí. To tell us about the celebration on the St Brigid’s school grounds on Sunday, 1st May, Eimear is joined in studio by Billy Gardiner, Previous Principal Of 15 Years and Chairperson Of The Board In Charge Of The Celebrations At St. Brigid’s College and Sister Maria Goretti, Former Deputy Principal At St. Brigid’s.