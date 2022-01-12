KCLR LIVE: Communities raise concerns about the impact of lithium mining on local environment

A planning application for the renewal of a lithium prospecting licence for Moylisha Hill by the Blackstairs Lithium Company is being met with objections from locals.

Anthony McNulty spoke to KCLR Live about the demonstrations against prospecting with the view of mining in the future that took place on January 9.

Concerns raised about the environmental impact of mining in the area include the displacement of wildlife, a negative impact on tourism and a risk to aquafers that feed into farms and rivers.

The Protect Moylisha Hill group are asking that those with concerns submit their objections to the Department of the Environment, submissions close on 14th January. For information on how to do this, you can visit their Facebook page: HERE

