Gemma Deegan tells KCLR Live about her terrifying experience last night.

Gemma put her young son to bed just before 9pm and at 9.15pm a firework was thrown through her letterbox in Rosewood.

“I was in sitting room, next thing there was an explosion in my hallway and I couldn’t even get my kids – they were in bedrooms. I couldn’t get out of the sitting room because fireworks were exploding in the hall.

Alarms went off all over the house as it filled with smoke.

