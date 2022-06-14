KCLR LIVE: For the first time in 28 years, two horses had the same name at the races in Gowran Park yesterday.

“The last time this happened in Ireland, was 28 years ago,”

That’s according to Eddie Scally, manager of Gowran Park Race Course.

He is talking about the fact that at the races over the weekend, two horses were registered under the name Sierra Nevada. Although it may have caused some confusion, the commentators found a quick way to differentiate the two horses. Eddie spoke to Eimear saying it gave them all a good laugh at the course as it was such an unusual occurrence.

