KCLR LIVE: Friday, 19th August 2022

Rose of Tralee: Host Dáithi Ó Sé says he’s delighted that the event is back after almost 3 years and he cannot wait to meet the Roses. Musical Director Ollie Hennessy on the preparations they’ve been doing for the big event. This is the 25th Rose of Tralee where he’s involved in.

Cllr Charlie Murphy discusses the school transport issues, carbon emissions and Junior Minister for Agriculture Pippa Hackett’s suggestion for farmers to breed horses.

Former Bus Driver Michael recalls the issues that happened in 1965 with CIE where children were denied bus tickets because they were 200 yards too close to school.

Catriona Corr, Cycling Officer with Kilkenny County Council, chats to us about Bolt Bikes and the issue of installing more parking bays.

National Heritage Week: For Water Heritage Day, Molly Aylesbury of Carlow PPN will host a wildflower identification walk at Milford on Sunday, 21st of August. Join Biologist and Broadcaster Eanna Ni Lamhna for a River Barrow Safari walk along the banks of the Barrow at Graiguenamanagh and talk about birds and insect life.

Carlow Weather Alan O’Reilly gives us our weekend forecast.

Our Friday Panel, Jannette O’Brien, Climate Action Officer at Carlow County Council, Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather, and Carl Lynch of Revise.ie, chat about the biggest news during the week including climate change, back to school crisis and much more.