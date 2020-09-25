KCLR Live: Friday 25 September 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Lorraine and Helen from Thrive Cafe join Fiona Keane, Slaney Bend Chicken to chat about food and also a new workspace being launched.

Jim Woods from Carlow’s Local Enterprise Office talks about Irish business opportunities in Europe.

Jamiul Alam New Moon Tandoori Indian Restaurant chats about his food, business and life in Tullow.

Tom Burgess at Coolattin Cheddar talks us through his produce and business.

Part Two:

Alan O Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us what to expect this weekend.

Dave Lloyd from Cafe De Mode chats with Eimear about food and love.

Eddie Corcoran and Denis Ryan update us on projects happening at Develop Tullow.

Sharon Smyth runs through her Riverbank Restaurant menu.

Laz Murphy tells Eimear about the fifth generation butchers at Murphy’s Butcher.