KCLR LIVE: Friday 29 April, 2022

KCLR Live;

On Friday’s Show,

Sgt Paul O’Donohoe. Garda manhunt under way after lunchtime burglars went on a rampage in North Kilkenny.

Ailbhe Goff, Make-A-Wish Wishgranter, and Lauren Dempsey, whose wish was granted in 2007. Make-A-Wish Foundation celebrates 30 years of making children’s dreams come true.

Minister for Local Government and Planning, Peter Burke talks rural issues and we ask him about the turf war.

Crissy Rock, cast of Menopause The Musical 2 joins us ahead of their appearance at the Watergate next week.

Your weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly, Carlow Weather.

Consultant Stuart Edwards answers your questions on hips and knees.

Our Friday Panel, Cllr Denis Hynes, Annette Fox, and Cllr Martin Brett, discuss he big stories of the week – cost of living crisis, Eamon Ryan comparing the turf ban to the smoking ban and much more!