KCLR Live: Friday 29th May 2020 (Full Show)

Part One:

Kilkenny hurler Michael Fennelly talks to Eimear about his retirement.

Liam Doran, former INMO General Secretary talks frankly about the Covid-19 crisis.

Dr Tadhg Crowley answers your medical questions and talks about playdates, hugs and family gatherings.

Inspector Anthony Farrell discusses the Gardai’s plans for the bank holiday weekend.

Aoife O’Callaghan from Glenmore whisks us away to her world of butterflies for the My Local Area.

Part Two:

Alan O Reilly of Carlow Weather tells us about the weekend weather.

Hear from Muireann Beatie about her Leaving Cert plans.

The Friday Panel today is a government formation of Malcolm Noonan, John Paul Phelan and John McGuinness.

And we have the winner of Kitchen Karaoke.