KCLR LIVE: Friday, 30th September 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

We look back on the Carlow Chamber Business Awards.

KCLR CEO John Purcell pays tribute to the KCLR team after the Business of the Year Award win at last night’s Carlow Chamber Business Awards.

Eimear is joined by James Kehoe of the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at yesterday’s event.

Colin Duggan, Carlow Chamber President, looks back on the success of last night’s awards.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan marks 100 years of An Garda Síochána.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather gives us our weekend weather forecast.

Helter Skeler gives us a live performance.

We hear from Darren Skelton who tells us about Coolio’s trip to Waterford. He stopped in Abrakebabra, Carlow for a kebab.

John Masterson, Marty Whelan and Kathy Purcell talk about the famous RTE Open House performance involving some dancing RTE staff members.

Our Friday Panel looks back on the biggest stories of the week.