KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show,

Ballinkillen Teammates Forever Challenge takes place this Sunday in memory of Eoghan and Ruairí Chada. Kathleen Chada tells us more. We look ahead to the weekend weather with Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather. We chat about breastfeeding with Monica O’Connor as this week marks World Breastfeeding Week. The Friday panel look back on the big stories of the week and much more.