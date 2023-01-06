KCLR LIVE: Friday, 6th January 2023

KCLR LIVE:

Dr Carmel Mullaney of the HSE advises us to avoid hospitals unless absolutely necessary and to exhaust all other options before going to A&E.

President of the Carlow Rotary Club, Janice de Broithe joins John with the winner of the Rotary Youth Leadership Development Competition, Allanah Willoughby. They talk about the success of fundraising for multiple local charities over Christmas.

We hear about triathlons in the new year from the Kilkenny Triathlon Club.

Abbie Hutton, Lauren Byrne, and Oran Maxwell of Tullow Community School tell us about their entry to the BT Young Scientist Exhibition.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather gives us an insight into our weekend weather.

Fr. Willie Purcell on Nollaig na mBan.

On the Friday panel, TD Kathleen Funchion, Kathy Purcell, and Dara Byrne look back on the biggest news stories of the week.