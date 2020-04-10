KCLR Live: Friday April 10th 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today…
Who loves gugey eggs?
Good Friday traditions with Michael Fortune of Folklore.ie
Charles Ellis is a bit of a legend around Carlow town with his Facebook Live show. He gave us a blast of Black is The Colour this morning and we reminisced about his “School Around the Corner” appearance.
Home at last – Lynn Boland updates us on her trip home from New Zealand, he’s isolating in Thomastown.
Dr Tadhg Crowley answers questions including about a listeners who’s in pain with shingles
David Kennedy shoots the breeze on DIY and Eimear finds out there is no shortcut when painting, it’s all prep, prep , prep!
