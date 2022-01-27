KCLR LIVE: Friendzoned – Sex Therapist Audrey explains why “nice guys” are less lucky in love

Today we are asking Sex and Relationship Coach Audrey Casey “do nice guys finish last” when it comes to love and what lies behind this popular perception?

Audrey explains that men and women pick up on behaviour such as being “nice to be nice”. A move that usually backfires by giving the impression to prospective partners of needing to be liked at any cost, a move that creates distrust.

Listen back to find out more about the impact of being too agreeable in a relationship and for Audrey’s insights on what men and women really want.