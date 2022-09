KCLR LIVE:

KCLR CEO John Purcell pays tribute to the KCLR team after the Business of the Year Award win at last night’s Carlow Chamber Business Awards.

Eimear is joined by James Kehoe of the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge, who took home the Lifetime Achievement Award at yesterday’s event.

Colin Duggan, Carlow Chamber President, looks back on the success of last night’s awards.