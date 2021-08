Samantha Rawson of the Canine College joins us for the first in a brand new feature on KCLR Live, “It’s a Dog’s Life”.

Samantha takes a look at what it means to be a dog owner and the commitment required and how to set up your home for your new companion.

With thanks to Connolly’s Redmill’s and the full range of Leader Natural Dog Nutrition. See redmills.ie.