Just two weeks after his microlight lost engine power near his home in Co Kilkenny, James Hennessy talked to KCLR Live this morning. We’re happy to report James is making a recovery and we’re all calling him a “miracle man” here at KCLR…. Despite all his injuries, he’s in great form and back at work in the The National Reptile Zoo today, feeding his alligator who is out of hibernation!