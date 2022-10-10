KCLR Live: Monday 10th October, 2022

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Allegations of competition fixing in Irish dancing continue to rock the nation but how is it impacting on children who dance?

We mourn the loss of life following Friday’s devastating explosion in Donegal – Stephen Maguire discusses the devastating events.

Kilkenny people urged to come out and ask questions at drop in sessions on Loughmacask development later today.

Lisnavagh to open its stunning grounds to the public for Wellness festival.

Samanatha Rawson, of The Canine College is back and today she’s talking about how our dogs can help us cope on a tough day and we’ll also be giving you the low down on what’s happening for National Women’s Enterprise Day.

Listen back here: