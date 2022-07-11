KCLR LIVE: Monday 11th July 2022

KCLR Live:

On today’s show,

Ultan Connolly, Information Officer with South Leinster Citizens Information Centre has all the details on back-to-school allowance, additional needs payment and much more.

Learner drivers can expect to pay more for lessons as costs continue to rise. Kilkenny Instructor, Brenda Bolger says instructors have no choice but to pass on soaring fuel costs.

Mary Foster of Bagenalstown Swimming Club advices us on how to practice water safety this summer.

Community Pharmacist Tomas Conefrey skin care when the sun is out.

Samantha Rawson of The Canine College on how to keep your dogs cool during summertime and to answer some of your pet queries.

Shane Casey, Environmental Awareness Officer with Carlow County Council, talks about the Gum Litter Taskforce Campaign to raise awareness on gum litter and how it harms the environment.

KCLR Scoreline’s Ken Mcguire chats about the weekend sporting action.

Kilkenny Author Niamh Mulvey tells us about her new book “Hearts & Bones”