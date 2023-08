KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, there are 2 members of the Carlow Town Scout group caught up in extreme weather in South Korea at the World Scout Jamboree. More on this. It’s Heritage Week and we hear about what’s happening across Kilkenny and Carlow. Samantha Rawson joins us for her usual slot this week. She focuses on emotional safety and how it is important for dogs & much more.