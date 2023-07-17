KCLR LIVE: Monday 17th July, 2023

Today on KCLR Live:

Pieta’s Helpline received over 99,000 calls and texts last year, we hear from Stephanie Manahan, CEO of Pieta House.

This week marks the start of Farm Safety Week, we hear from IFA President Tim Cullinan about this year’s team “Make farm safety a way of life”.

Violence in Hill 16, we ask Jim Bolger, Chair Of Carlow GAA if violence is affecting fans and players.

KCLR’s Head of Sports, Ken McGuire joins Brian in-studio to look at the week ahead celebrating all things Black and Amber.

Martin O’Brien, Chair of Barrow Valley Community Development tells us about a community initiative in Kilkenny that will receive €10,000 through The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund.

Travel Expert Eoghan Corry discusses the soaring temperatures across Europe and what that means for your travel plans.

All this and lots more, listen back.