KCLR Live: Monday 19th August 2019 (Part One)

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments & texts. Some of our topics today include:

Eoin Larkin, Michael Walsh & Sinéad Burke discuss Kilkenny’s defeat against Tipperary in the All-Ireland Final in Croke Park yesterday.

Tyndall College are holding an opening night for the public from 6pm. Gemma Lawlor, the school Guidance Councillor, spoke to Eimear about the brand new school and all the facilities it has to offer.

Eimear also spoke to Kimberly Evans, her son has to go to Callan CBS due to lack of school places in Kilkenny City. School bus numbers are full but JJ Kavanagh has said they will run a bus if there is an interest. As of now there is about nine names on the list.

