KCLR Live:

On today’s show, we talk about a cracking Sunday of sports. Parents in Gowran have protested the lack of school bus service this morning. We talk about the Kells mast decision, which “should be quashed,” and the Caredoc service, which is under fire this weekend. We also discuss the dos and don’ts of wedding etiquette. Those and much more, including, as always, your calls, comments, and texts.