KCLR Live:

We hear about a recent water study which found low levels of antidepressants and antibiotics. KCLR Rose, Shannon Redmond, looks back at the Carlow Rose Selection Night. Irish primary children excel in international reading tests. Samantha Rawson discusses the importance of communicating with your dogs. ‘Don’t Leave Your Loved Ones in Doubt’ is this year’s Organ Donor Awareness Week. Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions, and comments.