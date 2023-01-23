KCLR Live: Monday, 23rd January 2023

KCLR Live:

For the ninth time, Ballyhale Shamrocks are All-Ireland Hurling Club Champions. Minister Neale Richmond, Minister of State at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment with special responsibility for Employment Affairs and Retail Business and the Department of Social Protection, talks about the backlash that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is facing from his TDs for neglecting rural Ireland and the job losses for Kilkenny City Centre as big retailers are closing. We are joined by Samantha Rawson and she reflects on some stories about animal cruelty in the news. Jo Browne is opening the doors of a brand new store in Kildare Village on Thursday, 26th January at 11 am. Kate Sheehan and Megan Phelan, TY Students at St. Leo’s College Carlow, on their project called “Female Fights for Sporting Rights”. Those and lots more, including your texts, comments, and mentions.