KCLR Live: Monday 24 February 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am – 11am

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live. A fast-moving show with live callers, in-studio guests, your calls, comments and texts. If you missed KCLR Live this morning, you can catch up here.

Pat Deering talks about the Seanad.

Michelle Kerrigan of Grow Mental Health recovery talks about the Mental Health Commission review.

Eileen Teehan chats about her wig service.

Some of the cast of Alice and The Wolf chat with Eimear about the upcoming show.

Tom McWey talks about St Canice’s Credit Union.

We catch up with Aidan Fogarty and John Edward Nolan from Dancing With The Stars.