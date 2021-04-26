KCLR LIVE: Monday 26 April, 2021

On today’s KCLR Live…

With outdoor sports facilities re-opening, we speak to some local groups about their plans.

Pat Dawson, the CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association discusses the latest travel updates and what we can expect with the easing of restrictions.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle, Founder and CEO of The Big Idea, a transition year programme to teach students creative skills to combat life’s challenges https://thebigidea.ie/support/

Nore Valley Pet Farm on re-opening preparations.

Liam Carroll, Acting Fire Chief on Blackstairs fires.

Jamiul Alam, owner of the New Moon Indian Restaurant in Tullow that was hit by a car Sunday night.

Rory Healy, R Healy & Son Funeral Directors, Carlow discusses the increase to the maximum funeral attendance.

Dr. Kate Byrne, Child & Adolescent Psychologist explores the motivation behind sharing incidents of bullying to social media.

Finally, Tadgh Griffin chats to Eimear about his debut song “Space Love”