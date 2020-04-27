KCLR Live: Monday 27th April 2020 (Full Show)

On the show today….

We spoke to Martin McAndrew from Carlow who has recovered from Covid19.

Dr Tadhg Crowley was answering your questions on all health matters.

We spoke to Carlow Footballer Darragh Foley about the “Do it for Dan” campaign, they’ve reached their target of over two million euro.

Chief Superintendent Dominic Hayes was on to talk about the Coronavirus restrictions and how crime is during the lockdown.

And we heard from James Hennessy from the National Reptile Zoo who is appealing for funding. He also once bought an animal from some dude in Tiger King!

PART ONE



PART TWO

