KCLR LIVE: Monday 28 February 2022

Listen back to Monday’s KCLR LIVE:

Tetiana Leshchenko urges KCLR listeners to help the people of Ukraine any way they can. Tetiana who has been living in Ireland for 12 years explains that her family are close to the border and unable to leave.

Efforts from Carlow and Kilkenny organisations are underway to send aid. Sharon Parker Byrne from the New Oak Community Centre in Carlow and Mary Pierce from Helping the Homeless, Kilkenny on the donations they are accepting from the public.

Collection points in place across Carlow and Kilkenny as locals donate essential items for those displaced by Russian attacks on Ukraine

TD John McGuinness tells us why he is among the 32 TDs and senators who have signed a petition calling for the expulsion of the Yury Filatov, the Russian Ambassador to Ireland.

We hear from student therapist Liz Campbell and Ravind Jaewon, a fully accredited psychotherapist and member of Therapists for Change. They believe the government need to take action as trainee therapists are exploited and demoralised by the expense incurred by training.

Ronan Collins on the Reeling in the Showband Years concert taking place on the 4th March, at Visual Carlow.

We hear from Borris native Billy Canning, a renowned international chandelier designer about his latest creation, unveiled in Taoyuan City in Taiwan. The stunning five-story light installation “Cloud Nine” was created as part of the Chinese New Year celebration. You can see it for yourself :HERE

We are joined by our dog training expert, Samantha Rawson for “It’s a Dog’s Life” to talk about the introduction of physical and mental exercise for your pooch.

Sgt. Laura Dragoi discusses the Garda Recruitment Drive and what it’s like being part of the force, particularly as a foreign recruit.

Finally, we hear from students Aimee Hayden and & Molly O’Connor of St Leo’s College discuss their YSI project is called ‘Fight the mind not the size”. The project is based on body positivity and mental health with a focus on eating disorders.