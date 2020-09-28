KCLR Live: Monday 28th September 2020 (Full Show)

On Monday’s KCLR Live:

Planning your funeral? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. Undertaker, Rory Healy says he receives at least one call per week, from someone who wants to arrange and pay for their funeral.

Auctioneer June Doran chats about the unprecedented demand for houses in one Carlow estate & buyer, Aoife Doyle, tells us why she queued over night for her dream home.

Dr. Tadhg Crowley has the latest Covid19 public health advice.

Declan Doyle, Vice President for Research and Development at IT Carlow discusses a very changed learning environment for students, as all colleges are now under Level 3 restrictions.

One user of Carlow’s Involvement Centre, tells Eimear that those who avail of the service are the forgotten people and volunteer, Caroline Filgas pleads with the government to reopen the vital service.

That’s Amore – the 40 year love story of Stasia & Bruno Bove,

& Kilkenny’s Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Frank Dunne talks about fireworks, banners and trick or treating.

PART ONE



PART TWO

