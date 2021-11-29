KCLR Live: Monday 29th November, 2021

On this morning’s KCLR Live:

Edwina Grace spoke to local dancers from Spot Light Stage School in Carlow, who took to the Toy Show stage on Friday night in a Lion King extravaganza.

Travel expert Eoghan Corry tells us about the latest travel restrictions.

The Kilkenny City Harriers woman making international waves.

Why vaccine inequity is giving rise to the emergence of new Covid19 variants,

Dog expert Samantha Rawson of The Canine College has tips for building a trusting relationship with your pooch,

The women behind the numbers, Amber Women’s Refuge on their 16 Day Campaign,

This Cyber Monday, you’re ncouraged to shop local by Carlow Chamber and our 12 Trees and an Elf Christmas give away continues.