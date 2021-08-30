KCLR LIVE: Monday 30 August, 2021

On today’s show:

Fintan Phelan, Cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council joins us to discuss an incident in Carlow yesterday, where Gardai were called to respond to a violent incident on the Barrow Track.

Ronan “Respecting Nature” on Twitter, one man and his dog who have been cleaning up little along the Barrow Track.

Flora Baes Da Conceicao who has recently moved to Carlow is enjoying the area and the wonderful people but has noticed there is an issue with litter. Flora wants to stir up a discussion, encourage a sense of civic pride and calls on listeners to engage with her to find a solution.

Philip Ireland is responding to a video posted by the Garda Siochana Kilkenny / Carlow Facebook page that shows a tractor causing a queue of traffic to back up between Kilkenny and Bennettsbridge.

Samantha Rawson, The Canine College joins us to discuss dog training, teaching your dog commands and how to adapt if your dog isn’t responding.

June Tinsley, National Council for The Blind tells us about NCBI’s South – East Region Local Advocacy Network Virtual Meeting on the 7th of September from 7 – 8 pm. Local people who are blind or visually impaired are invited to have their say. You can find out more information about the Local Advocacy Network, including the link to register to attend this virtual event on www.ncbi.ie, by calling us on 01 33 43 53 or emailing [email protected]

Dr Yvonne Barnes-Holmes, Perspectives Ireland, a consulting psychology company, set up in 2020, aimed at providing high-quality training in psychology and well-being joins us to talk about how to deal with some of the anxiety brought on by September and a summer that feels all too short after lockdown.

