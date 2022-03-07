KCLR LIVE: Monday 7 March, 2022

On today’s KCLR LIVE:

We speak to Christiana Diyaolu, sister of Carlow medical student Racheal Diyaolu who is attempting to make her way to the Polish border with fellow students with the aid of two British volunteers.

Timmy Dooley, Fianna Fáil Senator and Vice President of the EU Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe joins us following his trip to Ukraine on Sunday for talks with leaders in the area.

We are joined in studio by Andrei Stratan from Moldova after he helped a Ukrainian family from Dublin Airport to Kilkenny last night. With him is Svitlana Dulcheu who arrived in Kilkenny last night following an escape from Ukraine with family members including a 2-year-old and a 70-year-old.

Karyn Deegan from the Kilkenny Library Service shares some tells us Kilkenny and Carlow’s Librarians Top 25 Must-Read Dementia Books. The books cover a range of topics from living with dementia, slowing the onset of the diseases to improving brain health.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland on Freefone 1800 341 341 (Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm, Saturday 10am to 4pm). www.understandtogether.ie

Dog training expert Samantha Rawson from The Canine Colleg is talking about dog breeds and dog sports & activities.

The Kilkenny Business Awards 2021 will take place on Saturday 12th March at the Lyrath Estate Hotel. We are joined by John Hurley, CEO Kilkenny Chamber & Olivia O’Flaherty, Blushes Hair Salon and John Duggan, Hawkeye Falconry.

To tell us what events and activities are in store for Engineers Week we are joined by Jannette O’Brien, Environmental Awareness Officer with Carlow County Council and Bernadette Moloney, Environmental Awareness Officer with Kilkenny County Council.

Cllr. Fidelis Doherty, joins us with more on the annoyment that funding has been found for N24 but not N25.



