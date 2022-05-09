KCLR LIVE: Monday 9 May, 2022

Fran Whearty from the National Lottery tells us the lucky holder of the €8.5 million lottery ticket sold in Kilkenny has yet to come forward.

Fishing in St Mullins – We find out why anglers are flocking to St Mullin’s from every corner of Ireland to catch shad.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather tells us what’s in store for the week ahead.

Benjamin Perchet, Carlow Arts Festival talks to us about this year’s vibrant festival programme.

Country Music singer Mick Flavin chats to KCLR Live ahead of The Summer Country Show at Visual Carlow on Friday 13th May.

Holidaying dog owners find kennels booked out everywhere. We talk to Dog Trainer Samantha Rawson about getting your dog used to visiting the kennels when you go on holiday.

Clifford Reid from Boatrips.ie tells us about the influx of tourists and staycationers alike who are making the most of the good weather.

Joan Freeman, founder of Pieta is live in studio to talk about her new book and the story behind “Darkness into Light: A Nation’s Response”.

Yvonne, owner of Happy Paws Hotel in Bennettsbridge Kilkenny says tells us that demand for the Summer months and beyond is already high with many kennels booked out.

