KCLR Live: Monday 9th December 2019 (Part Two)

Part Two: 11am-12pm

Eimear Ní Bhraonáin presents KCLR Live.

Students from Tulloroan National School join Eimear ahead of the Lions Club Christmas Concert to raise money for important charities this Christmas.

Alan O’Reilly discusses Storm Atiyah.

Minister John Paul Phelan joins Eimear to discuss the homeless crisis in Ireland and also recent comments he made about celebrities campaigning about homelessness. Meanwhile local woman Linda Comerford highlights the importance of these campaigns and raising awareness.

