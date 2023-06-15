Catch UpKCLR LiveOurs To Protect

KCLR Live: Ours To Protect – Climate Activism

The climate is in our hands. It's Ours To Protect. The future is now

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond15/06/2023
HALF BANNER_Ours To Protect
HALF BANNER_Ours To Protect

KCLR LIVE: 

Ethna Quirke caught up with Minister Malcolm Noonan to chat about climate activism. He explained what it is, how to get involved, and how the future is looking.

Today’s tip sheet:
1_15th June_Climate Activism Ours To Protect Tip Sheet
1_15th June_Climate Activism Ours To Protect Tip Sheet

Ours to Protect is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the Television Licence Fee and is a partnership between KCLR and the Independent Broadcasters of Ireland check out ourstoprotect.ie for more details.

Photo of Shannon Redmond Shannon Redmond15/06/2023