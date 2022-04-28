KCLR LIVE: Show your support and Go Purple for domestic violence victims this Friday

This Friday 29th is Go Purple Day 2022. Go Purple Day was started to raise awareness of the services and supports available to victims of domestic abuse.

Naoimh Murphy, Communications & Training Officer with Amber Women’s Refuge and Garda Elaine Dalton from Kilkenny DPSU ) are encouraging people to wear purple, bake purple or show purple to raise awareness and to donate on Go Purple Day to Amber or their local Domestic Abuse service.

They will also be hosting an event in Market Cross, next to Amber’s One Million Stars LOVE star installation, to raise awareness & funds on Go Purple Day.

Listen back to find out how you can get involved and see below for helplines.

HELPLINES

Women’s Aid: 24hr National Freephone Helpline 1800 341 900

Men’s Aid: National Confidential Helpline – 01 554 3811 Monday- Friday 9am -5pm

Carlow Women’s Aid: Helpline: 1800 444 944

Amber Women’s Refuge: 056 777 1404 or 0818 42 42 44

Kilkenny Rape Crisis & Sexual Abuse Counselling Centre – Freephone: 1800 478 478

Carlow and south Leinster Rape Crisis Centre: Phone: 059 91 33344 or Telephone: 059-91 33344

Please note: KCLR Reception has a list of helplines and contact numbers. Do not hesitate to contact us on 1800909696