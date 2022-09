Dr. Theresa Lowry-Lehnen, Associate Lecturer and SETU Carlow Nurse Practitioner, PRO of the Irish Student Health Association chats with Eimear about safe sex and STI’s.

Dr Lowry-Lehnen produced the ‘Student Health Matters’ eBook, endorsed by the Irish Student Health Association in 2019 and was Project Lead and Lead Author of the ISHA ‘Student Health Matters’ App, which is the first of its kind resource for 3rd level college students in Ireland.