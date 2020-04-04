KCLR Live: Support your local heroes

Social media is giving us a fascinating glimpse behind the scenes of St Luke’s, the main hospital for Carlow-Kilkenny.

As you can see from our featured image, good humour has been helping the hard working staff in our local hospital to cope during the pandemic.

Here on KCLR Live, we’ve had a huge number of requests from listeners acknowledging the hard work of everybody in St Luke’s. From hospital porters, kitchen staff, nurses, doctors, paramedics to cleaning staff… We salute the frontline for all they’re doing.

In response to these texts, we will be kicking off a new competition from Monday called “Support Your Local Heroes”.

We want you to nominate anybody who works on the frontline – and not just in St Luke’s – we are acutely aware of those who are still working in essential services. Like supermarkets, those doing food deliveries, staff at petrol stations – anyone can be nominated as our hero.

We’ll have a prize every day this week on KCLR Live, so get nominating by tuning into the show daily from 10am and popping us a text naming your hero to the Darren Hayes Motors Textline 083 306 96 96.