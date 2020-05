On Friday last at 3 o clock, the Gardai were notified that a number of suspect devices were discovered at an abandoned building in Thomastown.

The area was sealed off and the Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit attended the scene and carried out a controlled explosion.

A number of similar devices were discovered in an adjoining building and a controlled explosion was also carried

Tadhg Feeney was one of those that found the old devices, check out the interview with Eimear.