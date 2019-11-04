KCLR Live: The TDs, the votes and the expenses

TD’s vote and attendance and Travel and Accommodation Allowance (TAA) scheme (figures compiled by RTE)

**TDs must record their attendance to claim expenses under the TAA scheme.

1. John McGuinness FF – missed 54 votes and claimed €84,403 from March 2016 and end of 2018 (missed votes on a higher than average number of days)

2. Kathleen Funchion SF – missed 28 votes and claimed €84,403 from March 2016 and end of 2018 (missed votes on a higher than average number of days)

3. Bobby Aylward FF – missed 23 days and claimed €85,388 from March 2016 and end of 2018

4. Pat Deering FG – missed 18 days and claimed €77,706 from March 2016 and end of 2018

5. John Paul Phelan FG – missed 2 votes and claimed €39,448 from March 2016 and end of 2018

