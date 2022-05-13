KCLR LIVE: Thursday 12 May 2022

On Thursday’s KCLR LIVE with Eimear Ní Bhraonáin:

Lieutenant Colonel Jayne Lawlor speaks to KCLR LIVE about women in leadership in the Irish Defence Forces ahead of the ‘Champion’s for Change’ networking event.

Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College discusses the national scramble to find properties for rent. June Doran, Stage Agent June Doran Properties talks about local rental prices as only 20 properties remain available to rent across Carlow and Kilkenny.

Gemma Flood speaks about her struggles with Fibromyalgia ahead of the launch of her new publication Fibromyalgia and M.E.

Audrey Casey from Sex Therapy Solutions returns this week to discuss non monogamous relationships and polyamory in marriages.

Madeline Timmons, Lorraine Butler and Laura Mullins each a mother of a child with assisted needs tell their stories of the lack of occupational therapy, physical therapy and other services for their children in Carlow and Kilkenny.

Councillor Michael Doyle speaks to KCLR LIVE about sewage woes in Inistioge.

Brendan Harpur the course clerk for the Carlow Stages Rally speaks to Eimear about round four of the Motor Sport Ireland’s National Rally Championship taking place on Sunday May 15th 2022.