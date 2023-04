KCLR LIVE:

A tutor’s bike stolen as he was giving a “learn to cycle” camp in Carlow town yesterday. Huge turnout in Borris as locals want to save their post office. We chat with the children behind LS Eggs Honesty Box. We hear about Jacinta’s Smile, a sibling bereavement support charity. US President Joe Biden to address the Dáil. Anne Neary will be with us with a gorgeous braised coconut and chilli beef recipe for the weekend! Those and lots more, including your texts, mentions and comments.