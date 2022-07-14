KCLR LIVE: Thursday, 14th July 2022

KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show…

The Mayor of Limerick might be sending out care packages, but on this morning’s KCLR Live, we respond to Limerick’s fighting talk – the pen is mightier than the sword! The KCLR Live Limerick: Some cats went up to Croke Park, their bite was as sharp as their bark, the fans they were rooting, for Kilkenny’s shooting, and Limerick sloped off in the dark.

Edwina Grace is live from Nowlan Park as part of her “Black and Amber Tour”

Elaine Dunne, the chairperson of the Federation of Early Childcare Providers, joins John. Elaine says there is huge fear and anxiety around closures of service. Members of the Federation of Early Childcare Providers are protesting outside Leinster House today, calling for core funding to be awarded to pre-school.

Therese White of Alliance Francaise Kilkenny tells us about today’s local events to mark Bastille Day.

Audrey Casey of Sex Therapy Solutions on what needs to happen when sex is over to regulate emotions and remain connected? She gives some tips to reduce pre-sex anxiety and more.

Brendan Hennessy, our KCLR sports commentator, is hosting tonight’s preview show ahead of this weekend’s All Ireland Senior Hurling Final. He tells John what he can expect from it. Brendan is MC for Monday’s Homecoming.

Anne Dunne and Mary Harmon members of the Open Circle join us in the KCLR studio to chat about their new amazing sculpture.

As the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final approaches, Mayor of Kilkenny David Fitzgerald has a response to the Mayor of Limerick’s therapy hamper.

Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery joins us for her weekly slot.