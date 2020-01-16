KCLR Live: Thursday 16th January 2020 (Part One)

Part One: 10am-11am

Francis Nesbitt presents KCLR Live. A fast moving show with live callers, in-studio guests. Your calls, comments and texts.Some of our topics today include:

Carl Lynch from Revise.ie gives some exam tips in the run up to the mock exams.

Chairperson of Carlow Women’s Aid discusses the need for an outreach worker in the Carlow area.

Pamela Sheridan, Tara Swavy and William Holohan join Francis to chat about their progress so far. They are three of six leaders taking part in Operation Transformation Stoneyford. Tune in to find out how they got on in their first week.