Today’s show was live in Thomastown for the “Shop Local, Shop Safely Tour”.

Eimear spoke to many people including Ă“rla O’Leary from “Get Fit Smiling”, The Blackberry Cafe, Petals N Bloom, Thomastown Creche and Montessori, Mount Juliet, Treacy’s Homevalue Hardware and more.

Listen back to the show below.

PART ONE



PART TWO