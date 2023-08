KCLR LIVE:

On today’s show, Carlow superintendent Anthony Farrell on the 28-year-old man who died yesterday. He fell from the vehicle during the course of his work. Alison O’Keeffe of Alison’s Hehir Studio in Kilkenny joins us as salons locally are very concerned about a return to the imminent return of the 13% VAT rate for the hairdressing sector. Strike action by retained firefighters is being suspended from midday today. We hear more about this and much more.